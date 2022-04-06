CNG, EVs accelerate; ride bumpy for latter

A person buying an e-2W could have considerable savings over a couple of years despite the higher capital cost, according to a TCO analysis of e-2Ws and ICE vehicles by Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) Ltd. Another important factor for a 2W buyer in India is the resale value and an e-2W buyer also has concerns over battery replacement cost. “To address these, many new-age e-2W companies (such as Ather Energy) have announced buyback offers for their products after battery warranty expiry (normally three years) at reasonably high prices. This further lowers the TCO for e-2Ws versus their ICE counterparts," analysts at Systematix said in a report. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has a 35% stake in Ather.