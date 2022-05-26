Coal India burns brighter in Q4; FSA hikes a key trigger

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
FSA prices were last raised in January 2018 and an adequate increase in FSA is crucial to compensate for pending wage hikes. Coal India's management had indicated that wage revision talks are likely to conclude only by end FY23
Coal India Ltd. (CIL) was expected to benefit from higher international prices of the commodity in the March quarter (Q4FY22) as realisations of its e-auction volumes were expected to get a boost. This has played out. E-auction premium stood at 65% to average realisation of coal sold through FSA (fuel supply agreement) route during the quarter. For perspective, this measure stood at 42% in Q3.
CIL’s adjusted Ebitda (excluding non-cash stripping activity adjustment expense) rose as much as 56% year-on-year to ₹12,468 crore in Q4. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd reckon the company’s adjusted Ebitda per tonne stands at a record high of Rs692 in Q4.
What’s more, the premium in the e-auction segment is expected to sustain in the days to come. “The coal inventory at non pit-head plants is at 25% of normative levels; and international coal prices hover around $415/mt-as against $50/mt in 2020," said Rohit Natarajan, analyst at Antique Stock Broking Ltd in a report.
Meanwhile, CIL produced 209 million tonne of coal in 4QFY22, up 3% year-on-year. In FY23, it plans to achieve 700 million tonne in output, with e-auction target of 15-20% of the total production.
Analysts at Motilal Oswal point out that the current e-auction volumes for CIL have been lower than the normal run-rate due to strong demand from the FSA segment. But once incremental demand wanes, they expect the company to be able to sell more coal in e-auctions. "The strong demand for coal in the international market is ultimately likely to translate into a higher e-auction premium," added the Motilal Oswal report.
Shares of India’s largest coal producer have been in the limelight, appreciating by 15% so far this calendar year, outperforming the benchmark index Nifty50, which has fallen 9.5%.
Going ahead, a key trigger for the stock remains the much-awaited FSA price hikes. Note that FSA prices were last raised in January 2018 and an adequate increase in FSA is crucial to compensate for pending wage hikes. The company's management had indicated that negotiations for wage revision are likely to conclude only by FY23 end.
Commenting on CIL’s outlook, Jefferies India said, “Long-term concerns around capability to deliver sustainable volume growth, lack of well-defined price hike policy, rising staff cost and ESG remain."