Coal India is set to accrue benefits from tight supply and rising prices

Part of this is due to rising international coal prices. Globally, the price of coal has surged owing to an increase in natural gas prices and tight coal supplies in China. Coal futures have already touched $240 a tonne, with gains of more than 170% during the year. The increase in global coal prices will not only support Coal India’s e-auction prices but will also curtail cheap coal imports into the country.

