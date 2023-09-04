Coal India stock burns bright on robust volume, better outlook2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 09:45 PM IST
The state-run coal producer’s robust volume performance in August amid sturdy power demand has boosted sentiments for its stock.
Coal India Ltd (CIL) stock was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index on Monday, rising by 4.6%. The state-run coal producer’s robust volume performance in August amid sturdy power demand has boosted sentiments for its stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started