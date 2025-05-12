Coal India needs a volume surge to fire up growth
SummaryCoal India is banking on higher volumes, stable e-auction prices, and premium coal to lift FY26 earnings, but the rise in captive coal production could limit the upside.
Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) consolidated Ebitda for the March quarter (Q4FY25), adjusted for overburden removal write-back, rose 5% year-on-year to ₹11,200 crore, aligning with expectations. The increase marks a recovery after two consecutive quarters of Ebitda decline, driven by cost control measures and the stabilization of e-auction prices. Notably, employee costs, which account for over 40% of CIL’s total expenses, fell 11% in Q4.