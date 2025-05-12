Coal India needs a volume surge to fire up growth

Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) consolidated Ebitda for the March quarter (Q4FY25), adjusted for overburden removal write-back, rose 5% year-on-year to ₹11,200 crore, aligning with expectations. The increase marks a recovery after two consecutive quarters of Ebitda decline, driven by cost control measures and the stabilization of e-auction prices. Notably, employee costs, which account for over 40% of CIL’s total expenses, fell 11% in Q4.

However, on a full-year basis, Ebitda slipped 3% to ₹43,000 crore in FY25, weighed down by lower e-auction prices despite a 5% reduction in staff costs. FY25 revenue was flat at ₹1.43 trillion, with volumes muted.

Read this | Coal India banks on upcoming power plants to accelerate growth

The outlook for FY26 appears more optimistic, though, with e-auction prices showing signs of bottoming out and volumes expected to rise. E-auction prices, which dropped nearly 20% in the first nine months of FY25 amid a global coal price slump, edged up slightly in Q4 and are projected to remain stable. Additionally, a recent levy imposition at one of its subsidiaries, the first price increase in almost two years, could boost blended realizations.

Kotak Institutional Equities estimates CIL’s dispatches to grow 5.4% in FY26, up from 1.3 % in FY25, due to the delay in commissioning of thermal power projects. While 32GW of under construction coal-based power projects provide medium-term volume visibility, one challenge is the increasing share of captive coal production of other companies, up from 15% in FY24 to 19% in FY25.

In FY25, CIL commissioned its largest coal washing plant which should help increase the share of higher-quality, premium-priced coal. Washed and e-auction coal fetched premiums of 130% and 70%, respectively, over fuel supply agreement (FSA) prices, and together accounted for nearly 14% of the company's total volumes last fiscal year.

Read this | Parag Parikh Mutual Fund buys Coal India: Value or trap?

The company is also diversifying into clean energy.

It has entered into a joint venture with GAIL to develop a coal-to-gas synthetization project. Additionally, CIL has signed a memorandum of understanding with AM Green to supply 4,500MW of renewable power for its green ammonia facilities, slated for completion by 2030. This initiative would require an investment of ₹25,000 crore, implying ₹5,000 crore of additional annual capex over the next five years. FY25 capex was ₹13,000 crore, largely for expanding coal evacuation infrastructure.

Also read | Power play: Can Coal India defy the headwinds?

CIL’s shares have been largely flat in 2025 so far, and trade at an enterprise value of 4.4x FY26 estimated Ebitda, as per Bloomberg data. A pick-up in volumes and better e-auction premium hold the key to the stock’s near-term performance.