Coal India needs a volume surge to fire up growth

The outlook for FY26 appears more optimistic, though, with e-auction prices showing signs of bottoming out and volumes expected to rise. E-auction prices, which dropped nearly 20% in the first nine months of FY25 amid a global coal price slump, edged up slightly in Q4 and are projected to remain stable. Additionally, a recent levy imposition at one of its subsidiaries, the first price increase in almost two years, could boost blended realizations.