Coal India’s diversification into new biz could burn cash due to high cape

Coal India Ltd (CIL) is exploring moving to other pastures for growth. After struggling to ramp up production of coal for some time now, the firm has not been able to deliver shareholder returns this year due to a barrage of concerns.

A shift towards renewable energy, environment concerns for thermal power sector, and competition from merchant minors have led to a de-rating of the stock. As a result, it has been among the biggest losers in 2020, sliding 36% compared to the 17% gains in Nifty 500.

Against that backdrop, Coal India’s venture into solar power value chain business and renewable energy vertical and an integrated aluminium complex comes across as bold and aggressive. Reports suggest that the firm is likely to invest ₹1 trillion in these ventures, which is a lot.

With the focus on self-reliance and the government looking at expanding renewable energy, the diversification away from coal becomes crucial. That’s also partly because environmental, social and governance concerns have been huge factors influencing coal production and usage in recent times.

The move away from coal production may hence be warranted. There are limited solar capacities in central and eastern India, and the company can benefit from directing supplies to Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand, having limited solar capacities, said Rupesh Sankhe, senior research analyst, Elara Securities India Pvt. Ltd .

Further, plans for aluminium production are also afoot. Energy requirement for aluminium manufacturing is intense and the company has an advantage having abundant coal supplies. Nevertheless, it will need to secure bauxite supplies and the overall effective implementation of the project is crucial for success.

But the road map for implementation is still awaited.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said: “This is not the first announcement from Coal India with regard to a possible diversification. In the past, it announced plans for fertilizer projects and setting up solar and thermal projects."

Note that some of these projects require huge investments. Hence, if large capital expenditures are made, it could come at the cost of high dividend payouts in the coming years.

For now, the firm’s near-term prospects hinge heavily on a pick-up in sales volumes and improvement in e-auction realizations. Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said: “Unless the e-auction premium rises substantially, operational cash flow will not be able to fund the steep capex."

Further, it also needs to invest in capital expenditures to raise coal production. Nevertheless, with power demand on the rise post the lockdown, a slow recovery is being seen for Coal India.

But with high capex lined up, high profit growth remains key to meet investors’ dividend yield expectations.

