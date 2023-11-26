Markets
Coal India’s earnings to get a boost from e-auction premium, volumes
Summary
- CIL’s management expects demand for coal to be strong in the coming years
Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) shares hit a 52-week high of Rs359 apiece in mid-November but are now hovering 7% below that level. Still, there is optimism on earnings outlook on the back of volume growth and better e-auction realisations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more