Coal India’s earnings to get a boost from e-auction premium, volumes

The coal producer has a production and sales offtake target of 780 million tonnes (mt) each for FY24. For the first seven months of FY24, production and offtake stood at 394 mt and 422.4 mt, respectively. This means CIL would have to clock 10% and 16% growth, respectively, in the remaining months to meet its production and offtake targets for FY24. The company expects offtake to pick up in the second half of FY24, partly aided by seasonality (lack of monsoon). In a recent investor call, the company’s management said it expects demand for coal to be strong in the coming years. CIL’s production target for FY25 is 850 mt, and 1 billion tonnes by FY26.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}