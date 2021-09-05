Coal India Ltd’s dispatches for August were robust, indicating that it is able to reduce inventory without breaking a sweat. Its offtake at 48.6 million tonnes (mt) was up 9% year-on-year, while overall dispatches jumped 25% to 259.3 mt.

To be sure, a low base also contributed to the strong growth in offtake. Even so, the state-run miner’s elevated inventory is now on the way down, a comfort for investors.

“Taking cues from robust YTDFY22 (year-to-date) performance, we believe the company is likely to achieve our FY22 offtake of 637 mt," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd. They add that Coal India’s volume trajectory remains impressive with every month of FY22 clocking new highs in terms of offtake. This can lead to record operating performance, too.

View Full Image Favorable uptick

The higher dispatches come partly from a sharp rise in thermal power demand. Of course, investors would watch for sustainability of this trend.

For now, the odds are favouring the company. Thermal power demand, which has remained robust since the start of the year, is being further helped by lower-than-expected rainfall leading to lower hydropower generation. Low coal stocks at thermal power plants suggest dispatches may stay firm in September as well.

“As of August 29, 73 power plants, or 92.4GW, have coal stock for 0-8 days," said analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd in a note. Less than four days of coal stocks are considered supercritical and less than seven days is critical. Hence, the power plants will have to improve coal inventory.

Another factor that is helping Coal India’s profitability is improving e-auction realizations and sales. The company fetched about 10% premium on notified prices in the June quarter. Nevertheless, the supplies were for orders booked in the earlier quarter. The company was fetching about 30% premium to notified prices during August.

As the same is positive, the company is also working towards growing realizations for coal supplied under the fuel supply agreement (FSA).

If Coal India succeeds in this as well as in potential hikes in FSA prices, it can have a positive impact on earnings.

But the company needs to monitor costs. Employee costs are already about 55% of total expenses and any wage increase can be a dampener. The company has been relying on contract labour, which has put pressure on costs.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note that constantly rising wage bills (partially offset by employee attrition) have weighed on the earnings growth of the company.

Another factor that needs to be tracked is import substitution. The company has been aiming to substitute India’s coal imports to improve its long-term volume growth outlook. Volume growth concerns are being led by rising renewable capacities and lower thermal capacity additions.

