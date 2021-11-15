Coal India's weaker than expected e-auction realizations lead to soft Q2 show

The company management, however, has indicated that the e-auction realizations have a two-three month lead lag between allocation and delivery. Thus the benefits will be seen in the coming quarters. Analysts say that the August-September 21 e-auctions have prices at premium of 42-59% to the benchmark, or the fuel supplied under price agreements. The e-auction premiums were at 14% in Q2. While the third quarter may see some spike in e-auction realizations, however, the same may cool down slightly in the fourth quarter and onwards as the international coal prices, too, have cooled down from the peaks.