Coal India banks on upcoming power plants to accelerate growth
Summary
- The company plans to increase its coal mining capacity to one billion tonnes by FY27, up from 774 million tonnes in FY24, to meet the growing demand. It is also increasing coal-washing capacity by setting up eight washeries for coking coal.
Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) stock is down about 5% after its September quarter (Q2FY25) Ebitda missed Street estimates by a wide margin. In a seasonally weak quarter, price realisation and sales volumes declined year-on-year, hurting Q2 profitability.