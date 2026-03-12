Coal India Ltd’s shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹467.90 on the NSE on Thursday, gaining over 4% when the Nifty 50 index declined 0.5%, possibly on expectations of higher prices at its e-auctions as global coal prices rise due to the West Asia conflict.
Coal India faces heat from renewables despite near-term pricing uptick
SummaryWhile global factors like the West Asia conflict and Indonesia's production cuts boost CIL's e-auction prospects, the company's sales volume has declined for two consecutive years. This creates a disconnect between stock performance and business reality.
