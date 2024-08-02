Coal India: Cost control, accounting changes spark investor optimism
Summary
- While prospects look promising bolstered by rising coal demand and diversification into other minerals, Coal India faces challenges with lower e-auction realizations.
Shares of Coal India Ltd had risen 3% Thursday after the company reported impressive June quarter results. Adjusted Ebitda for Q1FY25 exceeded forecast by 13%, thanks to lower employee costs, while net profit saw a sharp rise due to accounting policy changes and reversal of previous provisions.