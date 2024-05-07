Coal India: A diamond in the rough?

Further, if Ebitda per tonne of ₹636 for FY24 is maintained, then Ebitda for FY25 could turn out to be nearly ₹52,000 crore. After accounting for capex of about ₹18,000 crore and dividend at ₹30 per share, there will still be some surplus net cash in the books, which should have a favourable impact on the EV/Ebitda multiple.