Coal India stock: Is there any steam left in the rally?

Demand has maintained the strong momentum seen in the June quarter (Q1FY23), evident from Edelweiss channel checks which indicate that production and sales volume up to 13 July have remained robust despite having declined month-on-month due to seasonal factors. According to the Edelweiss report, production was at 1.55 million tonne a day (versus 1.40 million tonne a day in July 2021) during the period, while sales touched 1.81 million tonne a day (versus 1.69 million tonne a day).