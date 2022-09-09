Coal India wage talks key for its investors

With elevated power demand, CIL’s supplies to the sector are on the higher side, thus reducing coal availability to the non-regulated sector. Further, “Reforms in the e-auction process has resulted in a consolidation of five e-auctions into a single e-auction for end-users. This, in turn, has led to a substantial hike in premium since Mar’22. Premiums have shot up more than 290% since the introduction of unified e-auction," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 8 September.