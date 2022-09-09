Coal India wage talks key for its investors

The growth in total wage cost would likely be minimal as 12,000-13,000 employees, primarily in the high-cost bracket, will retire in FY23, said the company. Further, the hike in fuel supply agreement (FSA) prices would offset the increase in wage bill.
A key concern of investors in Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) is tied to wage negotiations. In the June quarter (Q1FY23) earnings call held on Thursday, CIL’s management said that discussions are on with employees’ union and it will provision ₹150 crore per month for wage hikes going forward. The miner had provisioned for ₹100 crore per month in Q1. Recall that CIL raises wages every fifth year, and a revision has been due since July 2021.
“We estimate wage hike at 25% with an offsetting FSA price increase of 6%. We will keep close tabs on developments in this regard as a wage hike and the corresponding FSA price increase are key to maintain profitability," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities in a report on 8 September.
The largest share of CIL’s mined coal is sold via FSA but the same does not add incrementally to profits. On the other hand, coal sold through e-auction is a key driver for growth in profits. This route tracks the prices of international coal, which have risen meaningfully in 2022 so far.
With elevated power demand, CIL’s supplies to the sector are on the higher side, thus reducing coal availability to the non-regulated sector. Further, “Reforms in the e-auction process has resulted in a consolidation of five e-auctions into a single e-auction for end-users. This, in turn, has led to a substantial hike in premium since Mar’22. Premiums have shot up more than 290% since the introduction of unified e-auction," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 8 September.
For the rest of FY23, CIL expects the premium to be in the range of 300-400%. E-auction volumes in FY23 are projected at 70-90 million tonne, with a pick-up expected in H2FY23.
Overall, by FY24, CIL expects to achieve production of 840 million tonne and is optimistic of clocking production of more than 900 million tonne by FY25. The FY23 production target stands at 700 million tonne.
Shares of CIL have risen 58% in the past one year and are currently hovering near their 52-week high of ₹240.50 apiece. High coal demand is likely to sustain for quite a while, which means prospects for CIL are rosy in the near-to-medium term. But progress regarding FSA price hikes and wage renegotiations remains key.