Markets
For Cochin Shipyard, new capacity commissioning, orders to ensure smooth sailing
Summary
- While a low base aided Q1 growth, Cochin Shipyard is projected to maintain the momentum, thanks to its strong order backlog and newer capacities coming online
Cochin Shipyard Ltd’s stock was up over 4% in Friday’s morning trade, thanks to its robust financial performance in the quarter ended June (Q1FY25). The company's consolidated Ebitda rose 120% year-on-year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more