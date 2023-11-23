Cochin Shipyard set for smooth sailing on back of big-ticket defence orders
Summary
- The state-owned shipbuilder's stellar track record could fetch it more high-margin defence contracts, but the sharp rally in the shares means valuations are not exactly cheap
Cochin Shipyard Ltd has been able to successfully ride the recent traction in defence stocks, gaining more than 120% over the past six months. A healthy order pipeline and better-than-anticipated Ebitda margin in the first half of FY24 has further fuelled sentiment for the stock. The growth trajectory of the state-owned shipbuilder hinges on defence orders, especially those from the Indian Navy.