Cochin Shipyard set for smooth sailing on back of big-ticket defence orders

Defence orders formed 79% of Cochin Shipyard’s order book as at the end of September. For now, investors’ attention is focused on a potential repeat order for an indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC). The Indian Navy is said to have submitted a proposal to the Defence Ministry seeking approval for the production and procurement of a second IAC. Following the order of IAC-1, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant, a subsequent order for IAC-2, named INS Vishal, is highly likely. Factoring this in, Kotak Institutional Equities said Cochin Shipyard’s track record places it in a pole position and remains a key catalyst for the stock.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}