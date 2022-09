BofA Securities’ September Global Fund Manager Survey showed that the mood among global investors remained super-bearish. Sticky and high inflation continued to be the biggest tail risk to investors’ portfolios, followed by hawkish central banks. Global economic outlook was still bleak with a net 72% respondents foreseeing a weaker economy in the next 12 months. Also, those expecting global profits to worsen over the next one year rose to a new high in September. Consequently, the net percentage of investors expecting a recession surged to the highest level since May 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}