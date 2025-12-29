The artificial intelligence (AI) battleground is heating up. Tier-2 IT services firm Coforge Ltd has become the latest Indian player to join its peers in the acquisition spree sweeping the sector. On Friday, the company announced the purchase of US-based engineering and AI-led services firm Encora at an enterprise value of $2.35 billion from Advent International, Warburg Pincus and other minority shareholders.
Coforge-Encora deal: Will India’s largest IT acquisition reward investors?
SummaryThe $2.35 billion all-stock deal could lift Coforge’s FY27 revenue by 28% and expand its North American presence, but high valuation and integration risks could test investor confidence.
