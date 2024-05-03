Coforge faces Street wrath on lack of guidance, Cigniti acquisition
Summary
- Lack of revenue guidance and delay in extracting cross-sell synergies from the Cigniti deal amid tough market conditions have prompted analysts to lower their earnings estimates for Coforge
Coforge Ltd’s investors grappled with too many things on Friday. Firstly, the March quarter (Q4FY24) results did not bring any cheer. But more disappointing was the lack of clear revenue growth guidance for FY25, a break from the company's usual practice, which raised concerns about future revenue visibility.