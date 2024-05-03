Coforge faces Street wrath on lack of guidance, Cigniti acquisition

Though the management expects all verticals to witness growth, it acknowledges that the demand environment remains challenging amid macro uncertainties. The total contract value of new order intake stood at $774 million in Q4 versus $354 million in Q3FY24. The executable order book over the next 12 months is $1,019 million compared with $974 million in Q3. However, in the absence of revenue guidance, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities now estimate 9% USD FY25 revenue growth for Coforge versus 15.7% earlier.