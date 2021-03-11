Coforge needs its margins to rebound to justify shares’ premium valuations

Coforge needs its margins to rebound to justify shares’ premium valuations2 min read . 12:09 AM IST
Analysts say the subdued trend in the company’s margins is to be blamed for its comparatively lower returns
Analysts say the subdued trend in the company’s margins is to be blamed for its comparatively lower returns
A key trend in the recent earnings performance of Indian IT companies has been that of a stellar improvement in margins. However, Coforge Ltd, formerly NIIT Technologies Ltd, has been an exception.
Analysts said the subdued trend in the company’s margins is to be blamed for its comparatively lower stock returns.
