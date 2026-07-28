Coforge starts FY27 on a strong note with record deals and margin beat

Shares of tier-2 information technology (IT) services company Coforge surged nearly 10% to around ₹1,677 on Tuesday after the company posted a better-than-expected margin for the June quarter (Q1FY27), and strong growth visibility supported by a record order book, paving the way for earnings estimate upgrades.
Coforge’s results included contributions from Encora Holdings, which added $100.7 million of revenue in its first two months since consolidation in May. Coforge also discontinued a $15 million low-margin India Government portfolio in Q1FY27 and saw a $4 million revenue impact from the divestment of a data-center asset.
Excluding divested businesses, organic revenue in constant currency (CC) grew 5.2% sequentially. Stripping out the impact of acquisitions as well, organic CC revenue rose 1.1%, beating the company's flat growth guidance, thanks to healthy performance in most verticals and geographies.