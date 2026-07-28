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Coforge starts FY27 on a strong note with record deals and margin beat

Shubham Dilawari
3 min read28 Jul 2026, 01:24 PM IST
According to management, the margin expansion reflects the impact of AI infusion at scale in client delivery and internal operations. Photo: Bloomberg
According to management, the margin expansion reflects the impact of AI infusion at scale in client delivery and internal operations. Photo: Bloomberg
Summary

Shares jumped nearly 10% as an executable order book of $2.23 billion and AI-driven efficiency gains paved the way for earnings upgrades.

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Shares of tier-2 information technology (IT) services company Coforge surged nearly 10% to around 1,677 on Tuesday after the company posted a better-than-expected margin for the June quarter (Q1FY27), and strong growth visibility supported by a record order book, paving the way for earnings estimate upgrades.

Shares of tier-2 information technology (IT) services company Coforge surged nearly 10% to around 1,677 on Tuesday after the company posted a better-than-expected margin for the June quarter (Q1FY27), and strong growth visibility supported by a record order book, paving the way for earnings estimate upgrades.

Coforge’s results included contributions from Encora Holdings, which added $100.7 million of revenue in its first two months since consolidation in May. Coforge also discontinued a $15 million low-margin India Government portfolio in Q1FY27 and saw a $4 million revenue impact from the divestment of a data-center asset.

Coforge’s results included contributions from Encora Holdings, which added $100.7 million of revenue in its first two months since consolidation in May. Coforge also discontinued a $15 million low-margin India Government portfolio in Q1FY27 and saw a $4 million revenue impact from the divestment of a data-center asset.

Excluding divested businesses, organic revenue in constant currency (CC) grew 5.2% sequentially. Stripping out the impact of acquisitions as well, organic CC revenue rose 1.1%, beating the company's flat growth guidance, thanks to healthy performance in most verticals and geographies.

Also Read | HCLTech follows TCS into data centres—with a different AI playbook

The executable order book grew 44% year-on-year and 27% sequentially to a record $2.23 billion, aiding revenue growth visibility. Fresh order intakes improved 6.5% sequentially to $691 million in Q1FY27, supported by four large deal wins across North America, Europe and Latin America.

The repeat business ratio was steady at 95.7%, reducing revenue volatility while allowing Coforge to deepen existing relationships. The top 10 clients grew 18.7% year-on-year and contributed 26.1% of Q1 revenue. Clients generating more than $20 million in annual revenue rose to 18 from 11 a year ago. Coforge is upbeat on demand prospects with a strong large-deal pipeline despite a challenging global macroeconomic climate.

The combined earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin stood at 16%, up 414 basis points year-on-year and beating consensus estimates by 129 basis points, though it slipped on a sequential basis. Nevertheless, the performance topped the company's full-year guidance of 15.5%, supported by an organic Ebit margin of 16.7%.

Also Read | Stock-rich IT chief executives' pay under investor lens

Harnessing AI at scale

According to management, this margin expansion reflects the impact of AI infusion at scale in client delivery and internal operations. But Encora’s integration has increased acquisition-related amortization and leverage for Coforge. It has raised $550 million debt at 4.6% interest to fund the transaction, with interest payments starting in Q3FY27 and continuing through Q1FY30. This, coupled with higher interest costs, could hamper profitability and cash flows.

For FY27, management guided Ebit margins at 16.5% on a standalone basis and 15.5% on a consolidated basis, with free cash flow to profit after tax conversion expected to cross 100%.

The stock remains well below its 52-week high of 1,989.70 in December. It currently trades at 24 times estimated FY28 earnings, a discount compared to peer Persistent Systems, which trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 31, according to Bloomberg data.

Also Read | Infosys' weak Q1 raises the risk of another year of lagging peers
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Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketCoforge starts FY27 on a strong note with record deals and margin beat

Coforge starts FY27 on a strong note with record deals and margin beat

Shubham Dilawari
3 min read28 Jul 2026, 01:24 PM IST
According to management, the margin expansion reflects the impact of AI infusion at scale in client delivery and internal operations. Photo: Bloomberg
According to management, the margin expansion reflects the impact of AI infusion at scale in client delivery and internal operations. Photo: Bloomberg
Summary

Shares jumped nearly 10% as an executable order book of $2.23 billion and AI-driven efficiency gains paved the way for earnings upgrades.

Gift this article

Shares of tier-2 information technology (IT) services company Coforge surged nearly 10% to around 1,677 on Tuesday after the company posted a better-than-expected margin for the June quarter (Q1FY27), and strong growth visibility supported by a record order book, paving the way for earnings estimate upgrades.

Shares of tier-2 information technology (IT) services company Coforge surged nearly 10% to around 1,677 on Tuesday after the company posted a better-than-expected margin for the June quarter (Q1FY27), and strong growth visibility supported by a record order book, paving the way for earnings estimate upgrades.

Coforge’s results included contributions from Encora Holdings, which added $100.7 million of revenue in its first two months since consolidation in May. Coforge also discontinued a $15 million low-margin India Government portfolio in Q1FY27 and saw a $4 million revenue impact from the divestment of a data-center asset.

Coforge’s results included contributions from Encora Holdings, which added $100.7 million of revenue in its first two months since consolidation in May. Coforge also discontinued a $15 million low-margin India Government portfolio in Q1FY27 and saw a $4 million revenue impact from the divestment of a data-center asset.

Excluding divested businesses, organic revenue in constant currency (CC) grew 5.2% sequentially. Stripping out the impact of acquisitions as well, organic CC revenue rose 1.1%, beating the company's flat growth guidance, thanks to healthy performance in most verticals and geographies.

Also Read | HCLTech follows TCS into data centres—with a different AI playbook

The executable order book grew 44% year-on-year and 27% sequentially to a record $2.23 billion, aiding revenue growth visibility. Fresh order intakes improved 6.5% sequentially to $691 million in Q1FY27, supported by four large deal wins across North America, Europe and Latin America.

The repeat business ratio was steady at 95.7%, reducing revenue volatility while allowing Coforge to deepen existing relationships. The top 10 clients grew 18.7% year-on-year and contributed 26.1% of Q1 revenue. Clients generating more than $20 million in annual revenue rose to 18 from 11 a year ago. Coforge is upbeat on demand prospects with a strong large-deal pipeline despite a challenging global macroeconomic climate.

The combined earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin stood at 16%, up 414 basis points year-on-year and beating consensus estimates by 129 basis points, though it slipped on a sequential basis. Nevertheless, the performance topped the company's full-year guidance of 15.5%, supported by an organic Ebit margin of 16.7%.

Also Read | Stock-rich IT chief executives' pay under investor lens

Harnessing AI at scale

According to management, this margin expansion reflects the impact of AI infusion at scale in client delivery and internal operations. But Encora’s integration has increased acquisition-related amortization and leverage for Coforge. It has raised $550 million debt at 4.6% interest to fund the transaction, with interest payments starting in Q3FY27 and continuing through Q1FY30. This, coupled with higher interest costs, could hamper profitability and cash flows.

For FY27, management guided Ebit margins at 16.5% on a standalone basis and 15.5% on a consolidated basis, with free cash flow to profit after tax conversion expected to cross 100%.

The stock remains well below its 52-week high of 1,989.70 in December. It currently trades at 24 times estimated FY28 earnings, a discount compared to peer Persistent Systems, which trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 31, according to Bloomberg data.

Also Read | Infosys' weak Q1 raises the risk of another year of lagging peers
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketCoforge starts FY27 on a strong note with record deals and margin beat
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