As Coforge chases growth, will high capex weigh on investor sentiment?
Coforge’s FY25 saw stellar revenue growth and major deal wins, but investor concerns linger over surging capex and margin pressures.
Coforge Ltd’s shares have now recouped a large part of their losses seen after its June quarter (Q1FY26) results were announced, when the stock had tanked 9.4% in a single day. Investor concerns were mainly pertaining to the company’s heavy capex and profitability falling short of expectations, even as revenue growth was splendid at 8% sequentially in constant currency (CC) terms.