To be sure, Coforge’s growth outlook is promising, but some worries remain. “While the Sabre deal was one of the largest contracts won across the industry, it carries risks as Sabre is going through a tough operating and financial phase," said HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India). “Consensus expectations, in our view, do not factor in the execution risk in large deals and the integration risk of Cigniti, implying downside risk to the company’s FY26-27 estimated margins," said HSBC.