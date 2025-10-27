Coforge delivers a stellar Q2 despite uncertainty, but it needs to diversify
Coforge’s gross margin expanded 31 basis points sequentially as utilization improved, thanks to automation and AI-led benefits, which complemented a persistent focus on large, high-margin projects. But 40% exposure to on one sector can both be an advantage and a weakness.
Coforge Ltd, which has emerged as a growth leader among mid-cap IT firms, delivered another quarter of robust numbers post market hours on Friday. Revenue increased 6% sequentially in constant-currency terms to ₹3,986 crore, even as rupee depreciation pushed growth further to 8.1%.