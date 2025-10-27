Coforge delivers a stellar Q2 despite uncertainty, but it needs to diversify

Overall growth kept pace with travel, transport and hospitality growing 6.4% sequentially and 61% year-on-year, for which the mega $1.56 billion 13-year deal signed with Sabre is to thank. While the deal was expected to contribute $120 million in incremental revenues annually, there were fears that financial struggles from Sabre would spill over to Coforge. But the latest reported numbers alleviated concerns—days sales outstanding was only three days higher over last year, and free cash flow to profit after tax has improved from 50% to 86%.