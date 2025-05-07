Another solid year for Coforge given strong deal pipeline? Yes, but…
SummaryCoforge shares have rallied as much as 68% in the past one year, as the Street rewarded its comparatively better revenue growth trajectory than tier-1 IT companies.
Coforge Ltd has entered FY26 with a record high order intake, setting the stage for another strong year. The total contract value of deal wins for the tier-2 IT company was up a whopping 174% year-on-year at $2.1 billion for the March quarter (Q4FY25) after it got a big boost from the 13-year mega contract with Sabre worth $1.56 billion.