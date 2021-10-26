Coforge reports solid Q2 earnings but the stock is priced to perfection

Ebitda margins (pre-RSU) increased by 250 basis points (bps) sequentially to 18.6% higher than consensus estimate. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. In a post earnings conference call, the company's management said, that margin growth was driven by multiple initiatives including higher offshore revenue, improved utilization, flattening of pyramid due to hiring at bottom of pyramid and operating leverage. Going ahead, the company's management expects margins to improve for the rest of the financial year as well. The management said that it is confident of delivering Ebitda margin of 19% in FY22, with an over 100bps sequential expansion in 3Q, followed by a further expansion in Q4FY22.