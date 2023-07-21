Coforge retains FY24 guidance, but investors are hardly excited

Coforge Ltd., a tier-2 IT services company, reported a 2.7% sequential revenue increase in constant currency in the June quarter, boosted by broad-based growth. However, softer operational performance and an adjusted Ebitda margin (excluding employee stock ownership plan costs and acquisition-related outlays) decline of about 360 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 16% led to the company falling short of analyst expectations.

The company attributed the hit to margin to factors such as wage increases, increased headcount, hedge swings, and visa costs on a sequential basis, according to the company's management. Amid all this, Coforge booked a record $531 million worth of orders for the quarter.

Backed by robust deal bookings and strong execution, the company has retained its revenue growth guidance of 13-16% CC year-on-year and adjusted Ebitda margin of around18.3% for FY24. The investor response, however, remained tepid with shares dipping 1.2% on the National Stock Exchange on Friday.

A report by Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities suggested that the projected 13-16% growth is independent of macroeconomic improvements and not driven by the second half of the financial year. It credited the company's strong growth in the current subdued demand environment to its solid execution capabilities and close customer proximity.

"While it has displayed superior execution, we believe the demand environment will not be as supportive as one saw during the FY20-FY23 compressed transformation phase," added the report.

Echoing this sentiment, some brokerages have lowered their earnings forecasts.

Analysts at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd pointed out that despite securing larger deals, the 12-month executable order book rose just 3.2% sequentially. "Hence, we have marginally trimmed our FY24E revenue estimates by 0.4%. Further, we have revised our earnings per share estimates a tad downwards by 4.2% & 1.0% for FY24E and FY25E," it said in a report.

Meanwhile, in this calendar year so far, the Coforge stock has rallied by around 23%, handsomely outperforming the Nifty IT index. "Strong execution, robust client mining, and continued investment in S&M have helped the company gain wallet share and deliver industry leading growth. However, we believe the robust outlook is already factored into the price and we do not see any potential upside from here on," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd report.