Coforge retains FY24 guidance, but investors are hardly excited
Summary
- While it has displayed superior execution, analysts believe the demand environment will not be as supportive as one saw during the FY20-FY23 compressed transformation phase. Echoing this sentiment, some brokerages have lowered their earnings forecasts
Coforge Ltd., a tier-2 IT services company, reported a 2.7% sequential revenue increase in constant currency in the June quarter, boosted by broad-based growth. However, softer operational performance and an adjusted Ebitda margin (excluding employee stock ownership plan costs and acquisition-related outlays) decline of about 360 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 16% led to the company falling short of analyst expectations.
