Coforge’s FY30 plan is bold. Now it needs global macros to turn favourable for IT sector

Coforge is looking to double revenue from about $2.6 billion in FY27 to $5 billion by FY30, and also improve profitability and free cash flows. The target implies a revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of around 19% over FY26-FY30, led by annual organic growth of 15%. This factors in Encora and other potential acquisitions.
The next leg of growth will be driven by scaling existing franchises and artificial intelligence (AI) led opportunities, Coforge said at its Investors Day 2026. Revenue of key verticals, banking and financial services, and travel, is seen expanding from $625 million to $1 billion and from $511 million to $850 million, respectively, in this span.
Disciplined acquisitions remain central to Coforge’s growth strategy. Here, its track record provides comfort. Past acquisitions—Incessant, Whishworks, SLK Global and Cigniti—have delivered strong 15-26% revenue CAGR. Coforge significantly scaled Cigniti's top accounts in two years and improved Ebitda margin from 12% to 21% in just five quarters post-deal closure. Encora will be consolidated from May. But, funding future acquisitions via debt and equity could lead to equity dilution.