Coforge’s FY30 plan is bold. Now it needs global macros to turn favourable for IT sector

Coforge is looking to double revenue from about $2.6 billion in FY27 to $5 billion by FY30, and also improve profitability and free cash flows. The target implies a revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of around 19% over FY26-FY30, led by annual organic growth of 15%. This factors in Encora and other potential acquisitions.
Coforge is looking to double revenue from about $2.6 billion in FY27 to $5 billion by FY30, and also improve profitability and free cash flows. The target implies a revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of around 19% over FY26-FY30, led by annual organic growth of 15%. This factors in Encora and other potential acquisitions.
The next leg of growth will be driven by scaling existing franchises and artificial intelligence (AI) led opportunities, Coforge said at its Investors Day 2026. Revenue of key verticals, banking and financial services, and travel, is seen expanding from $625 million to $1 billion and from $511 million to $850 million, respectively, in this span.
The next leg of growth will be driven by scaling existing franchises and artificial intelligence (AI) led opportunities, Coforge said at its Investors Day 2026. Revenue of key verticals, banking and financial services, and travel, is seen expanding from $625 million to $1 billion and from $511 million to $850 million, respectively, in this span.
Disciplined acquisitions remain central to Coforge’s growth strategy. Here, its track record provides comfort. Past acquisitions—Incessant, Whishworks, SLK Global and Cigniti—have delivered strong 15-26% revenue CAGR. Coforge significantly scaled Cigniti's top accounts in two years and improved Ebitda margin from 12% to 21% in just five quarters post-deal closure. Encora will be consolidated from May. But, funding future acquisitions via debt and equity could lead to equity dilution.
Deal momentum
Deal momentum is robust with 21 large deals in FY26 versus 15 in FY25. The 12-month executable order book rose to $1,752 million in FY26 from $1,505 million in FY25, improving visibility into revenue growth. Coforge expects to sustain earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin (including Encora) at 15.5% in FY27.
Coforge's margin profile appears structurally stronger than in the past, but continued investments in sales capabilities, AI assets, partnerships, and talent could mean margin progression may not be linear, cautioned Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The global macroeconomic environment is challenging amid the evolution of AI, making Coforge's 2030 target ambitious. Coforge expects sequentially flat organic revenue growth in June quarter (Q1FY27) as it exits low-margin, higher working capital-intensive government business.
It expects revenue growth to accelerate from Q2FY27 and remains confident of delivering industry-leading growth in FY27. “Given the current demand scenario, mired in AI deflation and volatile macros, we believe that mid-teens organic revenue growth in FY27 is a tough ask,” said ICICI Securities.
So far in 2026, Coforge stock has declined 11% versus Nifty IT index’s 25% fall. Sustained revenue growth delivery hinges on timely large-deal conversion, smooth integration of acquired firms and continued monetization of AI opportunities.