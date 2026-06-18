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Coforge’s FY30 plan is bold. Now it needs global macros to turn favourable for IT sector

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read18 Jun 2026, 01:24 PM IST
Large-deal wins increased to 21 in FY26, boosting visibility into future revenue growth for Coforge.
Large-deal wins increased to 21 in FY26, boosting visibility into future revenue growth for Coforge.(Pixabay)
Summary

Coforge aims to double revenue to $5 billion by FY30 through 15% organic growth, AI-led opportunities and acquisitions such as Encora. Strong deal wins and a growing order book support the outlook, though macroeconomic uncertainty, AI disruption and integration risks could challenge execution.

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Coforge is looking to double revenue from about $2.6 billion in FY27 to $5 billion by FY30, and also improve profitability and free cash flows. The target implies a revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of around 19% over FY26-FY30, led by annual organic growth of 15%. This factors in Encora and other potential acquisitions.

Coforge is looking to double revenue from about $2.6 billion in FY27 to $5 billion by FY30, and also improve profitability and free cash flows. The target implies a revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of around 19% over FY26-FY30, led by annual organic growth of 15%. This factors in Encora and other potential acquisitions.

The next leg of growth will be driven by scaling existing franchises and artificial intelligence (AI) led opportunities, Coforge said at its Investors Day 2026. Revenue of key verticals, banking and financial services, and travel, is seen expanding from $625 million to $1 billion and from $511 million to $850 million, respectively, in this span.

The next leg of growth will be driven by scaling existing franchises and artificial intelligence (AI) led opportunities, Coforge said at its Investors Day 2026. Revenue of key verticals, banking and financial services, and travel, is seen expanding from $625 million to $1 billion and from $511 million to $850 million, respectively, in this span.

Also Read | Small-, mid-caps surge as risk appetite rises. Can the rally last?

Disciplined acquisitions remain central to Coforge’s growth strategy. Here, its track record provides comfort. Past acquisitions—Incessant, Whishworks, SLK Global and Cigniti—have delivered strong 15-26% revenue CAGR. Coforge significantly scaled Cigniti's top accounts in two years and improved Ebitda margin from 12% to 21% in just five quarters post-deal closure. Encora will be consolidated from May. But, funding future acquisitions via debt and equity could lead to equity dilution.

Deal momentum

Deal momentum is robust with 21 large deals in FY26 versus 15 in FY25. The 12-month executable order book rose to $1,752 million in FY26 from $1,505 million in FY25, improving visibility into revenue growth. Coforge expects to sustain earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin (including Encora) at 15.5% in FY27.

Coforge's margin profile appears structurally stronger than in the past, but continued investments in sales capabilities, AI assets, partnerships, and talent could mean margin progression may not be linear, cautioned Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Also Read | Coforge sweetens India’s largest IT deal after shareholder pushback

The global macroeconomic environment is challenging amid the evolution of AI, making Coforge's 2030 target ambitious. Coforge expects sequentially flat organic revenue growth in June quarter (Q1FY27) as it exits low-margin, higher working capital-intensive government business.

It expects revenue growth to accelerate from Q2FY27 and remains confident of delivering industry-leading growth in FY27. “Given the current demand scenario, mired in AI deflation and volatile macros, we believe that mid-teens organic revenue growth in FY27 is a tough ask,” said ICICI Securities.

So far in 2026, Coforge stock has declined 11% versus Nifty IT index’s 25% fall. Sustained revenue growth delivery hinges on timely large-deal conversion, smooth integration of acquired firms and continued monetization of AI opportunities.

Also Read | Vedanta’s demerger is done. But is the real opportunity hiding in plain sight?
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketCoforge’s FY30 plan is bold. Now it needs global macros to turn favourable for IT sector

Coforge’s FY30 plan is bold. Now it needs global macros to turn favourable for IT sector

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read18 Jun 2026, 01:24 PM IST
Large-deal wins increased to 21 in FY26, boosting visibility into future revenue growth for Coforge.
Large-deal wins increased to 21 in FY26, boosting visibility into future revenue growth for Coforge.(Pixabay)
Summary

Coforge aims to double revenue to $5 billion by FY30 through 15% organic growth, AI-led opportunities and acquisitions such as Encora. Strong deal wins and a growing order book support the outlook, though macroeconomic uncertainty, AI disruption and integration risks could challenge execution.

Gift this article

Coforge is looking to double revenue from about $2.6 billion in FY27 to $5 billion by FY30, and also improve profitability and free cash flows. The target implies a revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of around 19% over FY26-FY30, led by annual organic growth of 15%. This factors in Encora and other potential acquisitions.

Coforge is looking to double revenue from about $2.6 billion in FY27 to $5 billion by FY30, and also improve profitability and free cash flows. The target implies a revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of around 19% over FY26-FY30, led by annual organic growth of 15%. This factors in Encora and other potential acquisitions.

The next leg of growth will be driven by scaling existing franchises and artificial intelligence (AI) led opportunities, Coforge said at its Investors Day 2026. Revenue of key verticals, banking and financial services, and travel, is seen expanding from $625 million to $1 billion and from $511 million to $850 million, respectively, in this span.

The next leg of growth will be driven by scaling existing franchises and artificial intelligence (AI) led opportunities, Coforge said at its Investors Day 2026. Revenue of key verticals, banking and financial services, and travel, is seen expanding from $625 million to $1 billion and from $511 million to $850 million, respectively, in this span.

Also Read | Small-, mid-caps surge as risk appetite rises. Can the rally last?

Disciplined acquisitions remain central to Coforge’s growth strategy. Here, its track record provides comfort. Past acquisitions—Incessant, Whishworks, SLK Global and Cigniti—have delivered strong 15-26% revenue CAGR. Coforge significantly scaled Cigniti's top accounts in two years and improved Ebitda margin from 12% to 21% in just five quarters post-deal closure. Encora will be consolidated from May. But, funding future acquisitions via debt and equity could lead to equity dilution.

Deal momentum

Deal momentum is robust with 21 large deals in FY26 versus 15 in FY25. The 12-month executable order book rose to $1,752 million in FY26 from $1,505 million in FY25, improving visibility into revenue growth. Coforge expects to sustain earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin (including Encora) at 15.5% in FY27.

Coforge's margin profile appears structurally stronger than in the past, but continued investments in sales capabilities, AI assets, partnerships, and talent could mean margin progression may not be linear, cautioned Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Also Read | Coforge sweetens India’s largest IT deal after shareholder pushback

The global macroeconomic environment is challenging amid the evolution of AI, making Coforge's 2030 target ambitious. Coforge expects sequentially flat organic revenue growth in June quarter (Q1FY27) as it exits low-margin, higher working capital-intensive government business.

It expects revenue growth to accelerate from Q2FY27 and remains confident of delivering industry-leading growth in FY27. “Given the current demand scenario, mired in AI deflation and volatile macros, we believe that mid-teens organic revenue growth in FY27 is a tough ask,” said ICICI Securities.

So far in 2026, Coforge stock has declined 11% versus Nifty IT index’s 25% fall. Sustained revenue growth delivery hinges on timely large-deal conversion, smooth integration of acquired firms and continued monetization of AI opportunities.

Also Read | Vedanta’s demerger is done. But is the real opportunity hiding in plain sight?
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketCoforge’s FY30 plan is bold. Now it needs global macros to turn favourable for IT sector
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