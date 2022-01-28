Coforge stock jumps 8% on higher FY22 revenue growth guidance

Meanwhile, Coforge's adjusted Ebitda margin for the quarter expanded by 90 basis points sequentially to 19.5%. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization. One basis point is one hundredeth of a percentage point. The management said, despite a wage hike, margins during the quarter were aided by strong growth across clients and better offshore mix. The management has guided for an adjusted Ebitda growth 44% y-o-y in FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}