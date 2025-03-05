Coforge's $1.56 bn Sabre deal win sparks fresh optimism in a shaky IT sector
Summary
- Coforge Ltd's shares soared 8% following a historic $1.56 billion deal with US' Sabre Corp., marking a pivotal moment for the mid-cap IT services provider. However, despite this boost of optimism for Coforge, challenges lurk on the horizon.
Coforge Ltd shares were in the limelight on Wednesday, jumping 8% from the previous day’s close. Driving this was a slew of announcements by the information technology services provider, including a 13-year agreement with US travel technology company Sabre Corp. for a total contract value of $1.56 billion.