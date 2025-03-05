Coforge's $1.56 bn Sabre deal win sparks fresh optimism in a shaky IT sector

“Coforge has outgrown its peers during upcycles and downcycles in demand. During FY20-23, a period during which demand was strong, whilst our coverage universe grew revenues at about 9% CAGR, Coforge grew at 17% CAGR— highest in our coverage universe," Jefferies India said in a report dated 27 February. “Even during the weak demand phase over FY24-25E, Coforge has sustained growth at 14% CAGR (organic), versus 2% for our coverage." (CAGR is compound annual growth rate.)