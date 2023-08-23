Colgate needs brush with growth

Colgate needs brush with growth2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:13 PM IST
Colgate’s strategic pillars include leading the toothpaste category through volumes; driving premiumization through science-based superior innovation; leading category growth in toothbrushes and devices, and building a strong portfolio in personal care through Palmolive.
Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd’s shares have fallen by 2.4% in the past two days. The company, which is present in oral care category, held an analysts meet on Tuesday where it discussed its growth strategy. Though long-term prospects appear intact, the lack of exciting announcements may have caused some disappointment among investors.
