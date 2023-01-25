Colgate needs to brush up on growth after another dull quarter

As such, expectations from Colgate’s new managing director and chief executive officer, Prabha Narasimhan, are high. In a meeting with analysts last month, Narasimhan said her main goal would be to boost sales volume. The penetration of the oral care category is high. Hence, volume growth can come through higher frequency of brushing. “Premiumization in oral care and building personal care portfolio also are a priority. While this is an uphill task needing patience, we still think Colgate needs greater aggression," said analysts from Jefferies.