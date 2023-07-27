Colgate’s multi-quarter high Q1 revenue growth, margin brightens investors day1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Shares of Colgate have risen by about 30% in 2023 so far and further gains would be driven by an improving earnings trajectory
Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd’s impressive June quarter (Q1FY24) results have been well received by investors, prompting a 6% surge in share prices in Thursday’s early trade and reaching a new 52-week pinnacle of ₹2009.90 per share.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×