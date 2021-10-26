NEW DELHI : There was nothing exciting about the September quarter earnings of Colgate Palmolive Ltd. The fast-moving consumer goods company missed analysts' estimates on key parameters of volumes, revenue growth and operating margins.

Higher spends on promotional activities led to around 4% year-on-year (y-o-y) volumes growth, with revenue growth of 5% in the September quarter.

Gross margins fell 130 basis points (bps) y-o-y dented by higher input prices and lower pricing growth. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Ebitda margins declined 220 bps y-o-y to 30% impacted by higher employee expenses and ad spends. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Analysts caution that input cost inflation remains a key risk for the company as prices of crude and crude derivatives are elevated. Consequently, investors in this stock should brace for around 120-140bps fall in operating margins in FY22.

Further, on a two-year CAGR basis, revenues growth was about 5.2%, analysts note. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.

"Two-year average sales growth, at 5.2% in Q2FY22, continues to remain in the 4-6% range seen in recent quarters, with little indication of an improvement, despite consistent advertising spends," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report. With the launch of the non-oral care portfolio, and investments under the ‘brush twice a day’ campaign seemingly on the back burner, Colgate is unlikely to return to double-digit sales growth seen over FY08–15 anytime soon, added the report.

It should be noted that Colgate has stepped up its aggression and innovation efforts, with differentiated products and natural range. However, these steps are yet to drive improvement in growth trends. So, it would take time to allay concerns around regaining lost market share in the oral care category.

Little wonder then that despite the stock's comparatively cheaper valuations, analysts are hardly upbeat about it. On a one-year forward price-to-earnings basis, the stock is trading at a valuation multiple of around 38 times, much lower than competitors.

"Post the recent correction, while the risk-reward looks more favourable, there are near-term margin concerns. We would thus wait for better operating environment and become more constructive once we also see better momentum in volume growth along with signs of sustainable improvement in toothpaste market share on a full-year basis," analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd said in a report.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of these factors, stock's performance has been disappointing, to say the least. In the past one-year, shares of the company have risen by mere 5%, significantly underperforming benchmark index Nifty50, which is up 54% in the same span. In fact, in the last five years as well, this trend has remained with Nifty posting more than double returns than Colgate.

