Colgate Palmolive investors have hardly any reason to smile

"Two-year average sales growth, at 5.2% in Q2FY22, continues to remain in the 4-6% range seen in recent quarters, with little indication of an improvement, despite consistent advertising spends," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report. With the launch of the non-oral care portfolio, and investments under the ‘brush twice a day’ campaign seemingly on the back burner, Colgate is unlikely to return to double-digit sales growth seen over FY08–15 anytime soon, added the report.