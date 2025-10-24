Colgate’s Q2 shows why it won’t be out of the woods unless growth picks up

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd’s pursuit of growth has been painful, with the September quarter (Q2FY26) not bringing any respite for the oral care company. Not only did revenue fall year-on-year again, but it did so at the sharpest pace in the past three quarters. Revenue dropped 6.2% to ₹1,520 crore in Q2 after falling 4.2% in Q1 and 1.8% in Q4 of FY25.