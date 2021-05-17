Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd’s March quarter earnings (Q4FY21) have exceeded analysts’ expectations by a good margin. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) increased as much as 60% year-on-year to nearly ₹422 crore. For perspective, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities were expecting Colgate to report an Ebitda of ₹377 crore for the quarter.

As such, Colgate’s Ebitda margin has been the key surprise element, rising by 833 basis points year-on-year to 32.9%. Note that Colgate’s Ebidta margin stood at 30.1% in the December quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Commenting on the March quarter Ebitda margin, analysts from Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd said in a note: “This is the highest ever quarterly margin."

So what helped Colgate’s March quarter Ebitda margin performance?

First, the company was able to expand its gross profit margins by around 300 basis points. This comes at a time when many fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) peers have seen their respective gross margins contract owing to inflationary pressures. Second and, more importantly, Colgate’s advertising expenses and employee costs dropped as a percentage of revenues, boosting Ebitda margins.

To be sure, it’s likely that Colgate’s robust March quarter margins would prompt analysts to revise earnings estimates upwards. Even so, revenue momentum would remain key, going ahead.

For the March quarter, Colgate’s revenues increased by almost 20% year-on-year, aided by a low base. Recall that revenues had declined by 7% year-on-year in Q4FY20. As such, Colgate’s Q4FY21’s revenues are pretty much in line with Street estimates. As Sachin Bobade, analyst, Dolat Capital, said: “The company’s Q4FY21 revenues have grown at a decent pace, helped by a favourable base. Although, going ahead, if the company continues to report single-digit growth then it may not be exciting enough for investors."

In this context, Colgate’s recent launches, such as toothpaste for diabetics, Vedshakti Spray and Oil Pulling, should prove to be helpful. “The good news is that the company’s recent launches should help boost revenue growth ahead, at least to some extent," said Bobade. Even so, competition remains a worry for Colgate.

Overall, Colgate’s pretax earnings for the March quarter increased by 63% year-on-year to ₹381 crore. Post-results, Colgate Palmolive’s shares closed higher by 1.9% on Monday, slightly higher than the 1.67% gain for the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The bright side for investors is that valuations of the Colgate stock are lower vis-à-vis some peers. Based on Bloomberg data, Colgate’s shares trade at 42 times estimated earnings for FY22. The same measure for Marico Ltd and Dabur India Ltd stands at 47 times and 50 times, respectively.

