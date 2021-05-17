Colgate Palmolive’s high Q4 margin doesn’t excite investors

For the March quarter, Colgate’s revenues increased by almost 20% year-on-year, aided by a low base. Recall that revenues had declined by 7% year-on-year in Q4FY20. As such, Colgate’s Q4FY21’s revenues are pretty much in line with Street estimates. As Sachin Bobade, analyst, Dolat Capital, said: “The company’s Q4FY21 revenues have grown at a decent pace, helped by a favourable base. Although, going ahead, if the company continues to report single-digit growth then it may not be exciting enough for investors."

