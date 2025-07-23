Languishing Colgate stock needs faster growth. What is stopping that?
Summary
An immediate pick-up in growth appears tough for Colgate amid stiff competition and sustained tepid urban demand. A high base for Q2 can put pressure on growth in the current quarter.
Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd’s shares plunged to a new 52-week low of ₹2,282.20 apiece on Wednesday after analysts slashed their earnings estimates following miserable June quarter results (Q1FY26) and dull near-term growth prospects.
