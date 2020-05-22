Nobody expected the moon from Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd’s March quarter results. Expectations were muted to begin with but the oral care products’ company fell short of even the toned down expectations.

The impact of the covid-19 led disruption is evident in the numbers. The company’s revenues declined by 7% year-on-year to ₹1,071 crore. Note that a Bloomberg poll of analysts had pegged the company’s revenues at ₹1,139 crore.

For the March quarter, Colgate’s volumes declined 8% over the same period last year. According to analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, “Colgate’s higher wholesale dependence (relative to some of the frontline FMCG peers) likely worked against it again during the current disruption, as was the case during the currency-replacement program in November 2016 as well. Colgate’s volumes had declined 12% during that period versus Hindustan Unilever’s -4% and Dabur India’s -5%."

Colgate’s Ebitda margins contracted by 237 basis points to 24.5%, although gross margins expanded slightly. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Higher employee costs and increase in advertising expenses as a percentage of revenues reflects in the Ebitda margins. As a result, Ebitda declined by 15%. Overall, a sharp drop in tax outgo and a meaningful rise in other income led to a 3% growth in net profit to ₹204 crore. According to Colgate, excluding the impact of prior year tax reversals, the net profit after tax has decreased by 3% in the March quarter. This is better than the 15% drop in Ebitda.

But investors are not cheering. Post results, Colgate’s shares have declined by about 3% so far in comparison to the flattish Nifty 500 index.

The company has said all its plants are now operational. Some analysts feel that toothpaste category tends to be more resilient than other categories. This, they believe, would help recovery in Colgate’s performance at a slightly faster pace.

Some are sceptical. “Colgate, in our view, needs to demonstrate agility in adapting with changing times," wrote analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 21 May. They added: “We expect weak macros to impact premiumisation, we see an increased acceptance of naturals offerings (Dabur has been able to capture most of Patanjali’s market share loss, in our opinion)."

Regardless of these, Colgate’s valuations already capture a fair bit of optimism. The shares trade at nearly 41 times estimated earnings for financial year 2021, based on Bloomberg data.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated