Colgate Q4FY20 results offer no reason to smile for investors

Colgate’s Ebitda margins contracted by 237 basis points to 24.5%, although gross margins expanded slightly. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Higher employee costs and increase in advertising expenses as a percentage of revenues reflects in the Ebitda margins. As a result, Ebitda declined by 15%. Overall, a sharp drop in tax outgo and a meaningful rise in other income led to a 3% growth in net profit to ₹204 crore. According to Colgate, excluding the impact of prior year tax reversals, the net profit after tax has decreased by 3% in the March quarter. This is better than the 15% drop in Ebitda.